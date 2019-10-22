Couple's 'botched' engagement photos go viral on social media: 'Put those on the wedding invites'
Ah, yes, nothing more romantic than the age-old gesture of drowning your beloved in cheap sparkling wine.
A couple's engagement photos are going viral on social media after the two tried — and failed — to recreate an idea they found on Pinterest.
“So me and Alyssa took our engagement pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate,” fiancé Collin Hewett wrote in the tweet. “I botched it.”
BRIDE SURPRISED WITH CHICKEN-NUGGET BOUQUET AT OHIO WEDDING
As seen in the referenced photo, which Hewett also posted to Twitter, he and fiancée Alyssa Snodsmith were hoping to capture a happy moment in the great outdoors, showing Hewitt slowly pouring champagne into Snodsmith's mouth. But alongside that photo, Hewitt shared two pictures of their attempts to recreate the moment — and they don't look like nearly as happy a couple.
In one shot, Snodsmith is seen struggling as he seemingly tilts the bottle down too low and showers her – and her shirt – with Andre Brut California Champagne. In the follow-up photo, Snodsmith spits out the wine while he continues to pour.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Still, many social-media users were quite taken by the couple’s engagement photoshoot, with some of them even trying their hand at the Instagram-worthy pose.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Others, though, were more focused on the type of wine the couple was using, which is listed as a “California Champagne.”
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
For those worried about the bride-to-be, don’t. In a follow-up tweet, Snodsmith revealed that she had not drowned from her significant other’s heavy-handed pour.
"I'm fine btw," she wrote.