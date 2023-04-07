Easter potatoes over Easter eggs? People in New Jersey say stick with tradition

Grocery Shoppers in New Jersey weighed in on the push toward decorating potatoes instead of eggs this Easter and agreed Americans should "stick with eggs."

"Potatoes instead of eggs? It’s weird," Mike told Fox News. "Just pay up."

One shopper, Maria, said, "Oh, buy a dozen eggs for the kids. Come on."

The idea of painting potatoes this Easter began circulating on social media this winter as egg prices soared. Egg prices have stabilized from their January high but were still up 55% in February compared to the same time last year, while potato prices only increased 14% year over year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

"If you have to buy less eggs, I would still take the eggs," Darius told Fox News.

"Or just go Easter egg hunting," his friend Leroy chimed in.

One woman, Lydia, said the idea was "nuts."

"Just get some plastic eggs and put candy in them," she said.

Mike said eggs were not costly enough to make the sacrifice.

"Maybe steak and meat right now, sure," he said. "Not eggs. The kids need eggs."

The potato industry has taken advantage of the money-saving idea circulating the internet. Potatoes USA, the marketing board representing U.S. growers and importers, is offering decorating tips on their website and said potatoes are less fragile and more kid-friendly than eggs.

The group also writes if you don’t find every potato during an Easter scavenger hunt you are spared the smell of rotting eggs.

People in New Jersey remain committed to their Easter egg tradition, however.

"That's the problem in society today," Leroy told Fox News. "We're losing our tradition."

"Tradition is tradition," another man, John, said. "Everything's expensive – potatoes are expensive too. So, stick with the egg."

"I had a lot of fun doing it with the kids and grandkids, you know?" Carol said. "It wouldn’t be the same."

