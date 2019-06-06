Heinz ketchup, Ed Sheeran collaborate on 'Edchup'

What's it called when Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Ed Sheeran come together? "Edchup," of course.

The "Shape of You" singer partnered with the Heinz condiments brand to sell the namesake ketchup on Wednesday — aka National Ketchup Day — and it's already sold out.

"It's actually real and you’ll be able to get your hands on one very soon," Sheeran, 28, wrote on Instagram. In May, he revealed in a separate post that he'd be working with Heinz in what he described as a "dream come true."

The advertising gimmick comes months after the self-described "biggest fan" of Heinz asked the company if they could work together.

"Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended, I could never be mad at you," he wrote online. "Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x"

Heinz replied that they were fully on board and “loved” the idea: “Yo yourself @teddysphotos! We’re all. Actually, we’re all. But you get the idea. And we’d love to hear YOUR idea. Sorry, we’re nervous. Team Heinz is hitting you up RIGHT NOW.”

What Heinz called the "perfect" ketchup was sold out online as of Thursday morning. The company advised those who might want to buy a bottle on Instagram for updates.