Christmas
Cooperative dog gets wrapped up like a Christmas present in hilarious viral video

Scott Hubbard and his dog Gracie have a gift-wrapped holiday tradition that’s gone viral on TikTok

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Scott Hubbard and his 8-year-old Chihuahua mix Gracie have a Christmas tradition that’s sure to make you smile.

The verified TikTok creator celebrated the start of the holiday season by turning Gracie into a festive present, which he documented this year for his 7.8 million followers. 

Using a sheet of wrapping paper, tape and a stick-on bow, Hubbard carefully wraps Gracie up in the Santa-patterned paper while she patiently waits. The red bow at the top of her head completes the look, and Gracie seems to be content with it.

"Every year I wrap my dog up just to remind us both of the gift she is," Hubbard told Fox News. "She was rescued from Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson, Arizona, seven years ago."

He added, "She is by far the most relaxed Chihuahua anyone will ever meet."

The hilarious TikTok video has been viewed more than 40.5 million times and has earned more than 4.6 million likes.

Commenters were astounded by how cooperative and pleased Gracie appears to be in the 13-second clip.

"[She] looks happy just to be included," one TikTok user wrote.

"I am ready to receive this gift," another user joked.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.