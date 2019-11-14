Dog 'miraculously' survives spike impaling chest: 'A complete freak accident'

WARNING: Graphic image below.

An English dog named Angus is recovering at home with his family after “miraculously” surviving being impaled by a large metal spike, in a case that veterinary professionals have described as a “complete freak accident.”

Angus was recently out for a walk with his owner near his home in the village of Enborne in West Berkshire, England, when he playfully jumped into a ditch and was speared with a metal spike that was hidden in the undergrowth.

The barb pierced the German wire-haired pointer through the chest, but “amazingly” missed hitting all of Angus’ vital organs, reported South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency.

Breaking with typical protocol, veterinarian Will Hodge and veterinary nurse-in-training Lindsey Morris rushed to the scene of the accident, Newbury Today reports.

“It is very unusual for us to have to go out to the animal where it is injured. We do see serious conditions, but a complete freak accident like this is very unusual,” said Lucy Mapplebeck, a nurse who works at Donnington Grove Veterinary Group with Hodge and Morris, per SWNS.

“The dog was in shock so needed a lot of fluids to get his blood pressure back up and we quickly realized the only way to save his life was to go ahead with surgery as we didn’t think he would have made the journey to a referral unit,” Mapplebeck continued.

An X-Ray taken at the vet’s office revealed that the spike shot through Angus’ diaphragm into his abdomen, but “miraculously” missed his heart and lungs, according to the outlet. An emergency operation, however, was necessary to save his life.

“He was in surgery for four hours and it was one of the most complicated surgeries I have ever seen,” Mapplebeck said of the thoracotomy.

According to SWNS, Angus was fitted with a chest drain during the lengthy operation, and spent eight days at the vet’s office as he recovered.

Fortunately, the large pup was frequently visited by his anxious owners, and is now home recuperating. Angus is expected to make a full recovery.

“It was a complete freak accident and we are really proud of the outcome,” Mapplebeck said of the successful procedure.