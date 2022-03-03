Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

Dog stranded on floating chunk of ice rescued in Michigan

The pet had gotten away from its owner and became stuck on a chunk of ice in the Detroit River

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This dog definitely needs a warm bath.

Rescue workers in Michigan were able to pull a dog to safety after it became trapped on the Detroit River. The pet had gotten loose from its owner during a walk and ended up becoming stuck on a chunk of ice drifting on the river.

UKRAINE BATTLES RUSSIAN FORCES: LIVES UPDATES

The Wyandotte Police Department posted about the rescue on its Facebook page, where it credited animal control and local firefighters for helping with the rescue. Footage of the rescue shows a worker standing on a ladder partially submerged in the freezing water.

He slowly uses a long tool called a catchpole to grab the freezing animal before pulling it to safety. As soon as the dog is within arm's reach, workers on dry land immediately pulled it out of the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pet dog became trapped on the river after getting away from its owner during a walk.

The pet dog became trapped on the river after getting away from its owner during a walk. (Wyandotte Police Department )

The post states, "(Wyandotte Police Department officers), animal control and (Wyandotte firefighters) teamed up for a pretty sweet rescue Monday afternoon. A labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while on a walk and ended up jumping into the freezing cold Detroit River."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Rescue workers successfully caught the dog and pulled it back onto dry land.

Rescue workers successfully caught the dog and pulled it back onto dry land. (Wyandotte Police Department)

The post continues, "The poor pooch somehow managed to climb onto a chunk of ice but it was drifting away in the river while the dog was freezing. Our team was able to move the ice close to the riverbank and our FD snagged the dog around its neck with a 'catchpole.’ The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope. Truly an amazing and awesome rescue."

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan