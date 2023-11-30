Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Dog as a holiday gift? Pet training expert shares 3 key tips to consider this Christmas

Bark Buster's CEO revealed top tips for both the gift givers and the dog recipients to consider

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Rather than selecting a trendy new gift this year for a loved one, some people consider giving a pet for the holidays. 

A pet, of course, comes with an array of responsibilities that gift givers — never mind the recipients — may not have fully considered.

Carl Peterson, CEO of Bark Busters Home Dog Training, headquartered in Danville, California, shared with Fox News Digital his top tips for how to prepare first-time pet owners for a furry new friend this year.

sad dog on the street

Gifting a pet for the holidays might seem like a good idea, but a dog training expert revealed tips for making the right decisions when doing so.  (iStock)

1. Use a checklist

The owner himself of two golden retrievers, Peterson said his No. 1 tip is to make a checklist when considering gifting a dog to a first-time pet owner. 

"It’s important to start with a dog ownership checklist with questions to ask yourself," he said.

Some of the questions about potential new dog owners include: 

  • Can they commit to 10 to 15 years of care?
  • Are they ready and willing to handle the financial commitment required for responsible dog ownership?
  • What type of dog will best fit their lifestyle — breed, age, prior background?
Carl Peterson

Carl Peterson is the CEO of Bark Busters and has over two decades of experience in the pet industry. Bark Busters is a worldwide leader of in-home dog training and has trained over a million dogs and their pet parents "using natural communication techniques," the group's website notes. (Bark Busters)

Other factors to consider: 

  • How often are the pet recipients at home?
  • What kind of environment do they live in?
  • Do they have the time in their daily life for the care of, and the interaction with, a new pet?

Peterson said once the checklist of questions has been answered, then it's time for the next tip. 

2. Ask the recipient direct questions 

"The next step is to ask the recipient directly if they're ready to take on the responsibility of caring for a dog," he said. 

dog

The first step to success is making a checklist to see if the potential new pet owner is ready for the responsibility of caring for a dog.  (iStock)

Peterson noted that although this step takes the surprise out of gift giving, it’s important for the recipient(s) to be prepared for the arrival of a pet.

"If everyone's on the same page, now is a good time to start prepping by getting the necessities and dog- or puppy-proofing your home (leash, collar, dog bed/crate, food, toys, etc.)," he said. 

The longtime pet industry professional also said this would be a good time to consider dog training to help first-time pet owners get started on their dog-owning journey. 

Dachsund dog

An important step in the process: Ask the recipient directly if he or she wants a pet for the holidays.  (iStock)

"It would make for a perfect surprise gift as the bow on top to include the gift of dog training," he said. 

3. Do your homework

"We recommend the recipient not only be aware of the gift, but also have a say in what type of dog" is given, said Peterson. 

Peterson said that certain breeds can better fit certain lifestyles. 

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Pick the dog breed based on the recipient's lifestyle, advised a longtime dog expert. Those with calmer lifestyles should get a different dog, for example, than someone with a fast-paced lifestyle.  (Petter Berntsen/AFP via Getty Images)

For example, he recommended a cavalier king charles spaniel, shih tzu and chihuahua for a lower maintenance lifestyle, in which the owner might live in an apartment with less access to larger spaces. 

If the dog recipient lives an active lifestyle — going hiking, biking, swimming and more on a regular basis — Peterson recommended retrievers, collies, pointers and german shepherds. 

If the dog recipient has a family with children, then he recommended dogs known to be tolerant of busy households, such as various retrievers, newfoundlands, bulldogs and beagles.

Peterson noted that although giving someone a puppy can be fun — adopting a dog from an animal shelter can be "just as joyful."

three dogs

A dog training expert and CEO shared with Fox News Digital his top tips to consider when thinking of gifting a dog this holiday season.  (iStock/Getty Images)

"Right now, animal shelters across the nation are bursting at the seams and in dire need of people to adopt," he said. 

At the end of the day, Peterson said a new pet in the family is bound to bring people a "lifetime of unconditional love and memories."

