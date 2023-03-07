Doctors urge caution on diabetes drugs for weight loss after study highlights side effects

For many people, diabetes drugs are now the newest weight loss trend.

High-profile figures such as Elon Musk have used diabetes drugs to lose weight and results have proven the drugs are effective.

However, researchers now warn that the method could be linked to potentially deadly side effects.

A new study out of China reportedly reveals that weight loss drug Wegovy may increase the risk of digestive system obstruction — while diabetes drug Ozempic could trigger eating disorders.

Fox News medical contributor and NYU Langone internal medicine specialist Dr. Marc Siegel joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to provide deeper context for the findings.

Although the studies were conducted on mice instead of humans — which most of the time "doesn’t translate," Siegel said — the findings still have medical professionals on alert.

He mapped out exactly how these drugs increase insulin, as well as how they signal the brain and body to feel more full.

The drugs act on the intestines — which raises a question about long-term side effects after prolonged usage, he noted.

"[The drugs] might cause the small intestine to enlarge," he said.

"If it does that, I as a physician prescribing it would have to look at what [the patient's] underlying history is, and how long am I keeping [the patient] on this drug," he noted.

Dr. Siegel confirmed there is no doubt that people can lose weight using these diabetes drugs.

"The drug works," he said. "Ozempic was studied in the New England Journal of Medicine … and [researchers] found that you took 15% of your weight off in one year. It works."

However, some people who are taking the drug "don’t need it," he said.

A person's lifestyle needs to be considered for a healthy approach to weight loss, he added.

"Are you exercising enough? Are you too sedentary? What is your exact diet?"

Anyone interested in taking a diabetes drug for weight loss should question any physician prescribing it to make sure the doctor has expertise in this area, Siegel said.

As Weight Watchers moves into the Ozempic market, Dr. Siegel said prescribing the drug via telemedicine is a "bad idea."

"I like Weight Watchers a lot, but telemedicine is not the way to prescribe these drugs," he said.

"They’re already vastly overprescribed, and they’re already cutting into the diabetes market where we need it the most."

The overall message from these new study findings is to "be cautious," Dr. Siegel stressed.

"Let’s let doctors handle this slowly over time," he also said.

Another problem with diabetes drugs used for weight loss is the potential for "rebound" weight gain once a patient is taken off the medication, said Dr. Siegel.

"I don’t want to commit people to years and years and years of a drug that I don’t know all the potential side effects about," he said. "I’d rather use it short-term if I can."

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, sent a statement to "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday in response to the issue of potential side effects.

"Gastrointestinal side effects are well-known," the spokesperson said. "The majority are of mild to moderate severity and of short duration."

The statement continued, "Patient safety is of utmost importance to Novo Nordisk and we are continuously collecting safety data and collaborating closely with authorities to ensure patient safety. Novo Nordisk evaluates that the benefit-risk profile … continues to remain favorable."

Dr. Siegel responded to the statement by saying it’s a "fair" response, and a study using mice shouldn’t be used to "change the paradigm."

He added, "I’m very comfortable with this drug, but I’m also very concerned that it’s overprescribed."