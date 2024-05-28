Expand / Collapse search
'Disoriented' boater stranded on the water for days after running out of gas

Louisiana authorities, the U.S. Coast Guard facilitated the rescue

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A boater's life was saved by a team of law enforcement officials after he was stranded in Louisiana waters for two days.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced the rescue on Facebook Tuesday. The incident took place on May 22, officials said.

"The boater, who had gone out on May 20, got disoriented, ran out of gas, and his phone battery died, leading to the incident," the Facebook post explained.

Agencies involved in the rescue included the LDFW, various sheriff's offices, the Vermilion Parish Constable’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities used boats, helicopters and planes to spot the wayward sailor.

Split image of stranded boat in water and USCG logo

A boater was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies after two days stranded on the water. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries / iStock)

"Teams from LDWF, SPSO, IPSO, and VPSO searched by boat, the U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and airplane, and the Vermilion Parish Constable’s Office scouted the area by vehicle," the Facebook post explained. 

"By 8:30 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard spotted a stranded vessel at Southwest Pass."

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries exteriors

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the rescue on Tuesday. (Google Maps)

Coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Vermilion Parish Constable’s Office and LDWF officials finally rescued the boater on May 22.

"The individual was safely reached by the Vermilion Parish Constable’s Office in a pickup truck and then airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard back to the Quintana Boat Launch," the statement added. The boater was rescued without any injuries. 

"Great teamwork by all involved!" the LDWF applauded.

Image of stranded boat in water

The boater was rescued without any injuries. Louisiana authorities say. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Fox News Digital reached out to LDWF for comment, but did not immediately hear back. 

