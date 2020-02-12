Disneyland announces increase in ticket prices, passes $200 mark

Disneyland raised ticket prices Tuesday, breaking the $200 mark for some one-day, two-park tickets for the first time, less than a year after the Anaheim, Calif., park opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The park also unveiled a new five-tier system, based on peak days and seasons.

For off-peak days, a one-day, one-park ticket will remain at $104 but on weekends or holidays, for example, parkgoers will now have to pay up to five percent more, with prices ranging from $114 to $154 on the busiest days, FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported.

DISNEYLAND HIT CAPACITY ON FRIDAY, STOPPED SELLING TICKETS

Park hopper tickets, which allow guests to spend the day at both Disneyland Park and neighboring California Adventure Park, will now cost up to $209. Guests will also pay more for multi-day passes, which range from $235 for a two-day single park ticket to $415 for a five-day park hopper, according to FOX 11.

The park has raised prices multiple times in the last few years, including just over a year ago before it opened Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney said it started the tier system to keep the park from getting too packed on busy days, however, the Los Angeles Times found the price hikes didn’t shorten wait times.

The park also raised the price for the MaxPass, which allows guests to digitally book FastPass ride reservations, by $5, and their several annual pass types by varying amounts. The cheapest Southern California Select Pass went up by $20 from $399 to $419.

Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in Disneyland last May, was the most ambitious addition to the original park since it opened in 1955. The new 14-acre “land” at Disneyland cost an estimated $1 billion and took several years to complete, according to CNBC.

This summer, Disney also plans to open a new Marvel-themed land inside California Adventure Park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney World also raised prices for annual passholders Tuesday, FOX 11 reported.