©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Disney apologizes to couple whose marriage proposal was thwarted by employee

Disney says, 'We regret how this was handled'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Disneyland Paris marriage proposal gone wrong

A Disney employee ruins couple's marriage proposal by snatching the ring mid-proposal at Disneyland theme park in Paris on 'The Big Saturday Show.'

Disney said it has apologized to a couple whose now-viral marriage proposal was interrupted by an overzealous employee.

The viral video first posted on Reddit last week showed a man getting on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, Paris.

Mid-proposal, an employee rushes up and snatches the ring box out of the man’s hands and ushers the couple off the platform, the video shows.

A Disney employee has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after interrupting a couple's marriage proposal at Disneyland, Paris. (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

"She said yes," the man says as he walks off the platform.

"Yes, that's great, but over here will be even better," the employee responds.

Onlookers immediately began to boo the employee.

A spokesperson for Disney said they ‘regretted’ how an overzealous Disneyland, Paris employee reacted to a marriage proposal on Disney's property.  (Chesnot/Getty Images)

The Redditor who posted the video said his friend had previously asked another employee if proposing on the platform was OK, and that she said yes.

"We regret how this was handled," a Disney spokesperson told Newsweek. "We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right."

Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Sunday.

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

