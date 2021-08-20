Deputy helps Florida mom deliver baby boy in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Florida deputy helped a woman give birth in a parking lot.

Dispatchers at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a man who said his wife was in labor in a 7-11 parking lot and didn’t think they could get to a hospital in time on Tuesday a little before 5:30 a.m.

Deputy Jordan Ream arrived to the scene in minutes to help deliver the boy and helped transport the family to the hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Video footage captured by Ream shows him coaching the mother through the birth of her baby boy.

"Head’s coming … keep pushing," Ream can be heard saying in the video, adding: "You can do it."

After the mother gives birth the father can be heard thanking Ream for his help.

"While a car is hardly a place anyone would want to give birth in, Deputy Ream repeatedly reassured the new mom that she was in good hands," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"Immediately, his training kicked in and he was able to deliver the healthy baby while keeping mom safe too. I wish mom, dad and their new baby boy all the happiness. Congratulations!"