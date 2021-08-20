Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Good News
Published

Deputy helps Florida mom deliver baby boy in 7-Eleven parking lot

Dispatchers at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a man who said his wife was in labor

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A Florida deputy helped a woman give birth in a parking lot. 

Dispatchers at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a man who said his wife was in labor in a 7-11 parking lot and didn’t think they could get to a hospital in time on Tuesday a little before 5:30 a.m. 

Deputy Jordan Ream arrived to the scene in minutes to help deliver the boy.

Deputy Jordan Ream arrived to the scene in minutes to help deliver the boy. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Jordan Ream arrived to the scene in minutes to help deliver the boy and helped transport the family to the hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. 

Video footage captured by Ream shows him coaching the mother through the birth of her baby boy. 

OPERA SINGER GIVES BIRTH IN MOVING CAR  WHILE HUSBAND DRIVES 

"Head’s coming … keep pushing," Ream can be heard saying in the video, adding: "You can do it." 

After the mother gives birth the father can be heard thanking Ream for his help. 

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"While a car is hardly a place anyone would want to give birth in, Deputy Ream repeatedly reassured the new mom that she was in good hands," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

 "Immediately, his training kicked in and he was able to deliver the healthy baby while keeping mom safe too. I wish mom, dad and their new baby boy all the happiness. Congratulations!"