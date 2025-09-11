Demi Tebow praises Charlie Kirk's ‘legacy’ of standing up for his beliefs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Miss Universe and wife of Tim Tebow, Demi Tebow, is the latest public figure to weigh in on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In an on-camera interview, Tebow told Fox News Digital that Kirk will leave behind a legacy of advocating for his beliefs. (See the video at the top of the article.)

"Whether or not you agreed with Charlie's opinions or stances on certain topics, one thing was certain — that he stood so immensely courageously and boldly for what he believed in and what he believed was right," said Tebow.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

The Turning Point USA founder died after he was shot Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was a significant figure who inspired hundreds of young students, encouraging them not only in their political interests, but also in leading lives guided by faith.

"I think that is something that's very respectable. You know, I think the fact that he stood so boldly for his faith, and being only 31 years of age, inspired the younger generation to be able to do the same," said Tebow.

"When you look at somebody else who's willing to stand up for what they believe in, willing to stand for their faith … that is a legacy that he will leave behind for sure."

CHARLIE KIRK'S CASKET TO BE FLOWN ON AIR FORCE TWO FROM UTAH TO ARIZONA

Kirk married former Miss Arizona USA Erika Frantzve in May 2021. The couple has two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

Tebow, a new mother, said there are no words to console anyone in this situation.

"Tim and I have been praying for Erika and their two children since the news broke. I just can't even imagine what they must be going through as a family," she said.

She added, "I know that to the world, Charlie was maybe a person, but to them, he was their world. He was their father. He was their husband, Erika's life partner, best friend … I can't imagine the pain they must be feeling."

Tebow, who is also the author of "Knowing Who You Are Because of Who God Is: 100 Days to Unbreakable Faith," encourages the family to lean onto the scripture of 1 Corinthians 13-12.

PHOTOS: CHARLIE KIRK VIGILS UNITE MOURNERS ACROSS COMMUNITIES NATIONWIDE

"For now, we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully," reads the verse.

"That tells us that for now, we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face, and for now we know in part, but then we shall know fully, just as we are fully known," Tebow said. "And that verse just reminds us that on this side of heaven, we don't get to see the full picture."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tebow said she prays that Erika and their two beautiful children will be able to "hold onto the promises that God leaves us with — not just the hope that we have in Jesus, but the hope with assurance that we had in Him."

Able Shepherd CEO Jimmy Graham also spoke to Fox News Digital about Kirk's assassination, saying that he was in disbelief and anger when he heard the news.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Enough is enough. My 17-year-old daughter, who recently started a TPUSA chapter at her school, is devastated. My prayers are with his family, and all impacted by this senseless violence," said Graham, who is based in Colorado.

Prestonwood Baptist Church Pastor Jack Graham told Fox News Digital that "Charlie Kirk is a martyr, and Charlie Kirk is with the Lord."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Added the Texas-based pastor, "To live is Christ and to die is gain. His voice and witness of Truth will not be silenced, but will rather inspire courage in a generation of young men and women who will continue to boldly proclaim the message of life and hope."