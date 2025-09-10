Move Back
PHOTOS: Charlie Kirk vigils unite mourners across communities nationwide
Americans pay respect to Charlie Kirk at pop-up vigils across the nation. The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
- Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.read more
- People attend a Catholic rosary prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated during a Utah college event.read more
- A woman unfurls an American flag as she attends a Catholic rosary vigil on Sept. 10, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.read more
- People gather to mourn the death of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona.read more
- A boy makes sign reading, "Charlie, an American HERO," on Sept. 10, 2025.read more
- People at Utah Valley University in Orem City Center Park, where Charlie Kirk was shot, host a vigil.read more
- A boy waves the American flag at the Charlie Kirk vigil on Sept. 10, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.read more
- Catherine Smith, left, prays as she attends a Catholic rosary prayer vigil on Sept. 10, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.read more
- Mourners gather at Utah Valley University in Orem City Center Park to pay respects to Charlie Kirk.read more
- Mourners gather outside the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library to mourn the death of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025 in Simi Valley, California.read more
