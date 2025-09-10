Go Back
  Published
    10 Images

    PHOTOS: Charlie Kirk vigils unite mourners across communities nationwide

    Americans pay respect to Charlie Kirk at pop-up vigils across the nation. The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

  • Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk
    Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • People attend a Catholic rosary prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated during a Utah college event.
    People attend a Catholic rosary prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated during a Utah college event.
    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin / AP Images
  • Charlie Kirk vigil
    A woman unfurls an American flag as she attends a Catholic rosary vigil on Sept. 10, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin / AP Images
  • Charlie Kirk vigil
    People gather to mourn the death of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin / AP Images
  • Boy making Charlie Kirk memorial sign
    A boy makes sign reading, "Charlie, an American HERO," on Sept. 10, 2025.
    AP Photo/Alex Goodlett / AP Images
  • Charlie Kirk vigil
    People at Utah Valley University in Orem City Center Park, where Charlie Kirk was shot, host a vigil.
    MELISSA MAJCHRZAK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Boy waves flag at Charlie Kirk vigil
    A boy waves the American flag at the Charlie Kirk vigil on Sept. 10, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin / AP Images
  • Charlie Kirk vigil
    Catherine Smith, left, prays as she attends a Catholic rosary prayer vigil on Sept. 10, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin / AP Images
  • Charlie Kirk memorial at Orem City Center Park
    Mourners gather at Utah Valley University in Orem City Center Park to pay respects to Charlie Kirk.
    MELISSA MAJCHRZAK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Reagan LIbrary Kirk memorial
    Mourners gather outside the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library to mourn the death of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025 in Simi Valley, California.
    President Ronald Reagan Institute/Foundation
