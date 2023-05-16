Expand / Collapse search
Published

'Delicate dumping': The 'cruel' relationship trend experts are warning about

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Delicate dumping

Delicate dumping can be seen when one partner puts distance between the other partner.  (iStock)

'DELICATE DUMPING' – There's a new relationship trend experts are dubbing "cruel." Here are signs that your partner is doing it to you. Continue reading...

RECORD-BREAKING PUP – The world's oldest dog, Bobi, is celebrating his 31th birthday with a traditional party. Continue reading…

'CHARMED LIFE' – A WWII vet shared how he survived the Great Depression, Dust Bowl storms and a global war as he celebrates his 100th birthday. Continue reading…

WWII vet charmed life split

Keith Davison has looked back on his many years on Earth and said he has "lived a kind of charmed life." (Craig Nelson/JoAnne Davison)

SHOCKING SINKHOLE Village residents are concerned after a 16-foot deep sinkhole appeared above a 10-mile-long tunnel being built for a high-speed rail line. Watch the video...

'MISUNDERSTOOD CREATURES' - In a story that seems straight out of the 1975 movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," people in one Iowa town are claiming a black rabbit charged and bit residents. Continue reading…

PARENTS CHARGING RENT? – People on TikTok sound off as the topic of parents charging their kids rent ignites debate. Here's how one family handled it. Continue reading…

Archie family in Texas

Cody and Erika Archie shared their parenting method on TikTok, which received both criticism and support after they revealed their daughter Kylee Deason paid them $200 per month in rent upon finishing high school. (Erika Archie)

DISCARDING YOUR IPHONE – If your Apple iPhone has become unusable, don't leave it sitting in a drawer and don't throw it away. Here's what to do instead. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

