'Delicate dumping': The 'cruel' relationship trend experts are warning about
'DELICATE DUMPING' – There's a new relationship trend experts are dubbing "cruel." Here are signs that your partner is doing it to you. Continue reading...
RECORD-BREAKING PUP – The world's oldest dog, Bobi, is celebrating his 31th birthday with a traditional party. Continue reading…
'CHARMED LIFE' – A WWII vet shared how he survived the Great Depression, Dust Bowl storms and a global war as he celebrates his 100th birthday. Continue reading…
SHOCKING SINKHOLE – Village residents are concerned after a 16-foot deep sinkhole appeared above a 10-mile-long tunnel being built for a high-speed rail line. Watch the video...
'MISUNDERSTOOD CREATURES' - In a story that seems straight out of the 1975 movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," people in one Iowa town are claiming a black rabbit charged and bit residents. Continue reading…
PARENTS CHARGING RENT? – People on TikTok sound off as the topic of parents charging their kids rent ignites debate. Here's how one family handled it. Continue reading…
DISCARDING YOUR IPHONE – If your Apple iPhone has become unusable, don't leave it sitting in a drawer and don't throw it away. Here's what to do instead. Continue reading…
