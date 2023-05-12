Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Odd News
Published

Rabbit running loose in Iowa neighborhood reportedly bites residents: 'Misunderstood creatures'

Police in Perry, Iowa, told Fox News Digital that the rabbit hasn't been 'reported or seen' lately

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
close
Over 150 rabbits rescued from hoarder's home Video

Over 150 rabbits rescued from hoarder's home

Humane Society rescuers in Arizona found 166 bunnies in a shed with six to eight inches of feces, stacked on top of one another.

In a story that seemed to be ripped from the 1975 movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," people in Perry, Iowa, have claimed that a black rabbit had bitten at least one resident last week.

The Perry Police Department have confirmed that video of the rabbit exists in a private "Perry Community" Facebook page.

"Rabbit was taken to the waste treatment plant and released and has not been reported or seen again as far as we know," a police spokesperson wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

OVER 240 RABBITS CONFISCATED FROM WASHINGTON HOME GO UP FOR ADOPTION FOLLOWING ANIMAL CRUELTY CASE

Perry is a city of just under 8,000 people, according to the U.S. Census. It's located northwest of Des Moines in Dallas County, Iowa. 

Rabbit black

The rabbit (not pictured) that was running loose in Perry, Iowa, was described as having black fur. (iStock)

An Iowa-based rabbit rescue released a statement on Facebook saying that it was "appalled" by how the incident was handled by the police.

JUST IN TIME FOR EASTER, A RABBIT HAS BEEN ADDED TO POLICE FORCE IN ONE CALIFORNIA CITY

"We want to assure everyone that we are working behind the scenes to find and help this rabbit, who deserves compassion, safe indoor housing, and medical care," A Home for EveryBunny: Iowa's Rabbit Rescue's Facebook post read, which was shared on May 11.

"Rabbit was taken to the waste treatment plant and released and has not been reported or seen again as far as we know," a police spokesperson wrote in an email to Fox News Digital. (iStock)

The rabbit was likely a pet who was scared after being abandoned, according to A Home for EveryBunny.

As the rabbit had black fur, it was not a wild rabbit, a representative of A Home for EveryBunny: Iowa's Rabbit Rescue told Fox News Digital via email.

"The only wild cottontails in the state of Iowa are the Eastern Cottontail, which is agouti colored," the representative wrote. "Since black rabbits aren't wild, we know it is a domesticated rabbit."

eastern cottontail rabbit

The only wild rabbits in Iowa are Eastern Cottontails, a rabbit rescue told Fox News Digital. An Eastern Cottontail, pictured, is "agouti" colored, not black.  (iStock)

Domesticated rabbits "don't have the skills to survive in the wild," according to A Home for EveryBunny.

THIS FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD IS BEING TAKEN OVER BY BUNNIES

"They almost always suffer injury, illness, and in the worst cases, horrific and avoidable death," the rep said.

Officials from A Home for EveryBunny disputed claims that the rabbit may have been wreaking havoc over the neighborhood.

"As prey animals, rabbits are often misunderstood creatures. Behaviors that appear ‘aggressive’ are actually defensive, as a rabbit is protecting its life, after being left to fend for itself." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

woman holding rabbit

A pet rabbit is a 10-plus year commitment, a rabbit rescue told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

Rabbits are the third-most surrendered pet, according to A Home For EveryBunny,

"In cases like these, it’s best to first reach out to local animal controls and shelters for assistance," the rep said, adding that if a local animal shelter is not able to assist, to then "reach out to rabbit-specific rescues."

A Home For EveryBunny stressed that there are "wonderful animal rescues" in Iowa and across the U.S. 

"Please reach out to them if you are no longer able to care for your rabbit. And better yet, please do your research before making a rabbit a part of your family. They are a 10+ year commitment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.