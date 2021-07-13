Deer comes running out of woods to protect newborn baby

Oh, deer!

A momma deer came charging out of the woods after hearing a newborn baby crying, a video posted on TikTok shows.

Hanna Burton and her son, Charlie, were outside of their home on the deck in their backyard in Ohio when the deer sighting occurred as the 5-week-old baby began to cry.

Burton got protective when she saw the deer running out of the woods, picking up baby Charlie.

"Nope, nope, nope!" the mom can be heard calling out in the video. "This is my baby," she tells the deer. "She thinks you’re her baby," Burton says to Charlie.

The wild encounter, posted to TikTok on Friday, was viewed more than 16 million times.

Burton had a clever caption for the incident: "When you almost have to throw down with a momma deer because your baby starts crying outside."