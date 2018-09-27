DC lawyer sues ex-fiancée for return of $100G engagement ring, calls it 'conditional gift'

A Washington, D.C. lawyer is suing his ex-fiancée over a 4.06-carat $100,000 engagement ring, which he argues should be returned since the marriage never happened.

Ryan Strasser, an associate with Troutman Sanders law firm, filed the suit Monday in the U.S. District Court in D.C. against his ex, Sarah Jones Dickens.

The couple, who was scheduled to get married earlier this year, separated after a “highly contentious breakup” that ended their 11-month engagement. Now Strasser wants Dickens to return the diamond ring he gave her, arguing it was a “conditional gift,” according to the complaint.

Strasser claims in the suit he didn’t want to spend more than $40,000 on a ring for Dickens, but she said “whatever she would eventually want likely would cost more than that,” insisting “that she deserved a ‘large’ engagement ring because she did not believe in ‘wasting’ money on a wedding … something she would enjoy daily for the rest of her married life.”

Dickens also had specific requirements for the ring, including that it be around 3.5 to 5 carats “with an inclusion rating of no ‘worse’ than VS2 and a color rating of no ‘worse’ than G.”

Additionally, she “advised that her diamond could have no florescence” and wanted an “Old European Cut diamond, a type of diamond cut using a manufacturing process [popular] in the early part of the 1900s that has since fallen out of fashion due to improved diamond-cutting technology,” according to the court filing.

To purchase the $99,800, which Strasser found at Betteridge jewelry store in Greenwich, Conn., he had to take out a $30,000 loan with an interest rate of 5.95 percent. The ring is now valued at $125,000, according to the suit.

Late last month, a man won a five-year battle to get his $40,000 engagement ring back after his relationship ended. In his case, New York law was in his favor, which states that if no marriage occurs, the ring must be returned.