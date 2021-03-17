Dancer, 99, fundraising for coronavirus relief in honor of 100th birthday

A former pro dancer runs dancing and keep fit lessons and dances every day to raise money for the National Health Service (NHS) – aged 99.

Grandmother-of-four Dinkie Flowers turns 100 in May – and has been dancing since the age of three. The mum-of-one has travelled the world to showcase her skills – including Baghdad to dance in front of the Iraqi Royal Family. She still runs dancing classes from her garage three times a week – but had to wind down due to the pandemic.

Now, Dinkie is raising money for the NHS – dedicating herself to six workouts per week right up until her birthday on May 7. The widow from Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, England, has an NHS fundraiser set up by a friend.

Dinkie said: "Everybody says to me, ‘What would you like to do if you could start all over again?’ I’ve always said this is what I’d do, I wouldn’t change a thing."

Dinkie has been teaching dance and keep fit classes right up until the first lockdown. But from now until her 100th birthday - she will be doing three 45 minute keep fit sessions and three 20 minute walks a week - to raise money for the NHS Charities Together.

Her friend Lesley said: "She’s so amazing – there can’t be many people who are 100 and can do what she does. She’s on the floor running on the spot it’s incredible. Her posture is amazing – she can do anything I can do. She’s also had an amazing life."

Dinkie learnt her skills at London’s Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. After falling in love with ice skating, she also went on to skate and dance all over the world. She even performed for Prince Philip at an Ice Gala in 1952, for which she received a royal letter of thanks.

Through the British embassy, Dinkie also travelled to Iraq to teach the royal family ice skating – but miscommunication nearly resulted in the dancer being forced to stay.

Lesley said: "They wanted to teach them [Iraqi royal family] about refrigeration. Dinkie was one of the leading people – and they built an ice rink for the royal family in Iraq. Dinkie taught the prince and was there for a few months."

"When it was time to go – some sheikh who bought the rink thought she came with it! He thought he’d bought the rink and that he’d also have her."

At just 98 years young, Dinkie made her TV debut tap dancing her way through the auditions to appear on "The Greatest Dancer."

Dinkie went on to marry husband George, who managed the famous Raymond Revuebar in London. He died in 2005. The couple had a daughter Sarah and four grandchildren.

This story was originally published by South West News Service.