Crazy Christmas display with 50,000 lights most festive in UK, family claims

A Christmas-loving family is claiming to live in one of the U.K.'s most festive homes after covering it in a staggering 50,000 lights.

Daniel Gibbs, 48, wife Kathryn and their two daughters have spent almost two decades amassing the huge hoard of decorations, spending nearly $6,400 in the last three years alone. As well as the countless fairy lights, the incredible display includes a big Christmas tree, numerous reindeer, a "Ho ho ho" sign and several giant snowmen.

The Gibbs have been using the impressive Yuletide attraction to raise money for charity since 2014, and have so far collected over $10,000.

"Over the years, it's become a huge family tradition as well as a way to raise funds for a good cause. We add to the display every year, and like to think we have a strong claim to being Britain's most festive house," Daniel said.

Beth said: "My dad has always been a big fan of Christmas. He's a big kid really. It started when we were little with just two little snowmen and a Father Christmas. He started buying Christmas decorations during the sales, and over the years, the collection has just got bigger and bigger. We ended up having to buy another shed just to store it all."

The family has spent months preparing the arrangement at their semi-detached home in Benfleet, Essex, with Daniel even taking time off work to get everything ready.

"My mom actually tries to stop him going to the sales to buy more things. It's become a bit of an obsession. I asked my dad how much the electricity bill goes up, and he didn't say," Beth said.

"It's so nice having all the little kids come up knocking on the door. We get such lovely comments. It spurs you on to do it because you know you're doing it for a good cause. People walk around our drive taking pictures and selfies," she added.

This year, the Gibbs have set up a JustGiving page where they are raising money for Little Havens Children Hospice. Donations can be made online.