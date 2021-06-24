Couple loses 50-year-old wedding album as car is hijacked amid anniversary trip

A carjacking in New Orleans has resulted in the loss of one married couple’s 50-year-old wedding album.

Gary and Sandra Fidelman traveled to the bustling Louisiana city from Houston, Texas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, according to FOX 8 New Orleans. The couple never suspected they would lose their car in broad daylight when they parked in front of a local bar on Magazine Street Saturday.

Inside their red Toyota Highlander was their wedding album, which they had brought to look back on during their trip.

"It’s strange. First of all, we’ve never been through anything like this before," Gary told FOX 8’s Kimberly Curth. "But, we stopped in front of the bar and the ladies were getting out and I was going to the back of the car, and the next thing I know the car takes off."

The unknown thief stepped on the gas pedal and the abrupt movement made Gary fall, leaving him with an injured elbow one day before the couple’s milestone anniversary – Sunday, June 20.

A "unique identifier" for the Fidelman family’s stolen vehicle is on the car’s trailer hitch, which features a wedding photo cover of Gary carrying Sandra bridal style outside a Sheraton Motor Inn, he told FOX 8.

While the car is important, Gary and Sandra say they are hoping to get their prized wedding album back since it contains copies from their special day.

The Fidelmans did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Carjacking has been on the rise in New Orleans, according to The Times-Picayune – a local newspaper.

In the last year, the New Orleans Police Department has published hundreds of news releases on various vehicular thefts and burglaries.

Locals and tourists who see or have knowledge of car theft are encouraged to call 911 or New Orleans' Crimestoppers division at 504-822-1111.