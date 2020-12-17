How the coronavirus pandemic amplified 'apocalypsing,' a relatable dating trend

Many moments this year have felt like the end of the world, so it makes sense that some singles are searching for their perfect partner like it’s the apocalypse.

The global coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life and hasn't spared the dating world, either. Looking ahead to next year, Plenty of Fish is trying to predict what trends and troubles romantics will have to navigate as they look for love in 2021 – and a psychologist is explaining why today’s stresses make "apocalypsing" particularly appealing.

The dating site defined the "apocalypsing" phenomenon as "treating every relationship like it's your last and getting super serious with someone you just started dating." According to its report, which included a poll of 2,000 Plenty of Fish members, one-third of singles said they know someone who has fallen into the trap of this top trend, while one-third of Gen Z members said they’re personally guilty of getting intense a little too quickly.

In a Wednesday interview, psychologist and marriage therapist Danielle Forshee explained why the pandemic can make it especially easy to fall fast.

"Because of COVID, we’re in a scenario where we’re being told to not have human contact and physical touch, and that takes away our ability to have the emotional and physical connections that we as humans require," Forshee told Refinery29. "The more socially isolated we are, the more likely we are to get attached to somebody."

What’s more, frequent conversation with a new boo over text or video chat "creates a very false sense of knowing who this person is," the psychologist said – but that isn't always true.

"When we know we have things in common with someone, we as humans think: ‘Oh they’re similar to us, we can trust them,'" Forshee explained, making the case that taking things slow may be the wisest way to go.

And if you do get serious in a short amount of time, just be wary of any other pitfalls that come with dating in the modern age, such as being "exoskeletoned" or getting "benched." You've been warned.