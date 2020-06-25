Coronavirus lockdown is escalating 'turbo relationships,' study suggests

Hopeless romantics know that Cupid’s arrow can strike at any time – even during the pandemic.

A new study suggests that couples are feeling closer than ever amid the coronavirus health crisis, with the ongoing outbreak consequentially creating a boom in “turbo relationships.” Most respondents agreed that love under lockdown heated up their partnerships, and escalated the intensity of their relationships more quickly.

Dating site eHarmony and relationships charity Relate published the intriguing report on Wednesday, arguing that new couples have been quicker to commit during the ongoing outbreak.

In a June survey of over 2,000 adults in the U.K. over the age of 18, over 59 percent of those in new relationships said their bond with their partner has become stronger than ever amid the COVID-19 crisis. Of those coupled up, 58 percent say this trying time has affirmed their desire to be with their partner forever.

Meanwhile, 36 percent of those who have recently moved in with their partner have likened the last two months to “two years of commitment,” as traditional relationship milestones have been hit quicker than they likely would have been in pre-pandemic times.

What’s more, all that one-on-one in quarantine time has enhanced various aspects of the so-called “turbo relationships,” with improved communication (28 percent,) more sex (23 percent) and increased quality time (18 percent) as highlights for some.

“In wider periods of societal unrest, couples often pull together. The combination of more time spent together, heightened anxiety levels and the removal of common routines – like seeing friends – is an intense mix,” Relate counselor Peter Saddington said of the findings.

“And, whilst many of the consequences of these turbo relationships are encouraging, people must remember we are living through a unique set of circumstances,” Saddington continued. “If your relationship doesn’t continue at the same pace or feelings lessen post-lockdown, that doesn’t spell disaster. Communication is vital to allow couples to navigate what feels right when normal life resumes.”

Beyond those enjoying the excitement of a turbo relationship fling, those in longer-term partnerships say the lockdown has improved their relationship. Of those polled, 36 percent said that they are now more grateful for their partner, while 15 percent have discovered a more caring side of their loved one.

Unfortunately, it’s not happily ever after for quite everyone; 14 percent of participants said that the lockdown has made them realize that sparks have fizzled and the relationship is done.