Coronavirus didn't stop this couple from tying the knot

Richard and Michelle Troxell were together for nine years and engaged for the last two when they decided to tie the knot on April 1, 2020. They had intended for a small wedding but didn’t think it would have to be virtual.

“The cool thing with Zoom is we were able to invite people that we may not have been able to invite if we were live because they wouldn't have been able to get here,” Michelle told Fox News.

To adhere to social distancing and lockdown rules, over 50 of their friends and family attended their nuptials at Macoby Run Park in Hereford Township, Pa., via Zoom. Richard said while he would have liked to have family there, this was the next best thing.

“With the situation that's going on now, everyone stayed safe and we were still able to have it and have them there,” Richard told Fox News.



The happy couple is now in quarantine but plans to honeymoon when it is safe to do so. A trip to Niagara Falls is in the running. Michelle said while they haven't made a final decision on what they will do, they are certain about one thing.

“Whatever we decide," she said, "we know that we're not doing a cruise.”