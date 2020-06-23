Coronavirus has changed how Tinder users communicate; less focus on sex talk

Lockdown has made Tinder users more tender with less sex talk and a surge in language such as “Are you OK?” the dating app revealed.

Officials at the dating app say phrases including “how are you?” have risen by 30 percent since March -- replacing cheesy pick-up lines.

Tinder says many of those looking for love have altered their approach in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

An increased number of users' bios -- the space used to promote yourself -- now also include text urging people to stay home.

Popular messages include: “stay home” and “social distancing” with a washing emoji are also increasingly being used.

And more Brits have been using Tinder each day during lockdown, data has shown -- with 12 percent more daily conversations than before.

Elie Seidman, the dating app's CEO, said: "Now more than ever, we all need something to look forward to, whether it’s getting on Tinder tonight or the possibility of meeting a match at a later time that’s still to be determined."

"We’re grateful to be a place people turn to, and hope that our community stays safe and healthy during this time."

Tinder then reported a staggering three billion swipes six days after Britain went into lockdown -- more than any other day in the history of the app.