Connecticut casino opens gaming floor exclusively for guests 55 and older

Not taking any gambles with their older guests’ safety.

Foxwoods Resort Casino announced it will open up one of its five floors exclusively for guests who are 55 and older.

The Connecticut spot shared last week that it would be sectioning off an entire gaming floor at its Rainmaker Casino beginning Nov. 6 and to continue every weekend in November from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The floor will feature, in addition to gambling, complimentary cocktails, a DJ “spinning the best of the 80s every Friday and Saturday night,” as well as weekend giveaways.

EMILY HARRINGTON BECOMES FIRST WOMAN TO FREE-CLIMB EL CAPITAN ROUTE IN 1 DAY

"As part of our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, we are thrilled to introduce this new offering for guests ages 55 and older," Jason Guyot, Foxwoods' Interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations, said in a statement. "The safety of our loyal patrons has been our number one priority since reopening on June 1, and we are excited to offer them this exclusive experience where they can relax and play in a safe, frequently sanitized environment."

WOMAN GETS JOB IN NURSING HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO SEE FATHER

The casino reopened to the public four months ago after being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. The casino and resort shared it has been following new safety protocols since reopening.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is the first “and only casino in the country” to dedicate a floor to patrons 55 and older, it shared via a press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER