Concert chaos: Wedding groom 'bullies' teenage cousin for her Taylor Swift ticket — see what happens next

A teenager has taken to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for not giving her Taylor Swift ticket to her cousin-in-law’s new bride at their wedding.

The Redditor, who shared that she is a 17-year-old female, posted on the "Am I the A*****e" (AITA) subreddit on Dec. 4 that she waited over five hours to get a ticket for Taylor Swift’s "The Eras Tour" from Ticketmaster.

"I’ve loved Taylor since I was 2 years old," she shared in her post titled "AITA for Refusing to Give My Cousin-in-Law My Taylor Swift Ticket?"

The Redditor shared that her cousin, "John," who is 29, pulled her aside at his wedding after hearing her tell another family member she had scored a Taylor Swift ticket.

He apparently asked if there was "any chance" she would be willing to give her ticket to his new bride "Jane," age 27 — who hadn’t been successful in getting tickets herself.

"I said that I had waited a long time to get my ticket and didn’t want to give it up because, as he knows, I love Taylor Swift and I’m really excited about going to the concert with my friends," said the Redditor.

"John" apparently "seemed disappointed," she said — "but ultimately walked away."

John and Jane were soon having their first dance, which was to Taylor Swift’s song, "Lover," the Redditor shared.

At the end of the song, John "got the microphone and told everyone at the wedding that I had so kindly decided to give Jane my Taylor Swift ticket as a wedding gift," she added.

"Jane started crying and said I was the best cousin ever and that I made her wedding day 10 times better," she continued.

"I stood there in shock, and [then] I asked if I could speak to her in private, but she brushed me off. I tried to talk to John, too, but he ignored me," she said.

The Redditor said her whole family came up to her afterward, telling her "how mature" she was for giving up her Taylor Swift ticket.

"I told them that I never said I’d give her my ticket, and I was planning on keeping it and going with my friends, [as] I had originally planned," the Redditor said.

Word soon got back to John and Jane, she also wrote online — and Jane "actually started sobbing and saying that I was selfish for not giving her my ticket."

Jane also said that "since I didn’t get her a wedding gift, the least I could do is give her my ticket," the Redditor said.

The Redditor "stood her ground" and told the bride that "I did not owe her anything," she continued.

"If you love Taylor Swift, you love Taylor Swift, you know?"

John then said that it was only fair that she give up her ticket.

She has seen Taylor Swift before — while his new bride had not.

"I said that I understand that it was really frustrating to wait in that queue only to not get tickets, but it wasn’t my job to make sure that Jane did," said the poster.

She told them that "if they were patient, the scalper prices might go down by the show [date] and she might be able to snag tickets then," she continued.

John screamed at her to leave the wedding, she said, also telling her she had "ruined" the special occasion.

Some family members contacted her later and said they didn’t agree with her for not relinquishing her tickets — and called her a name, she said.

Others said she should have waited until after the wedding to tell Jane the ticket wasn’t hers, the original poster noted.

"Others, including my parents, agree that I had no obligation to give up my ticket," she said.

"I hate conflict though, and a part of me wonders whether I should've just let her have the ticket."

She ended her post with, "So am I the a*****e?"

"To use a happy occasion where you have power as the groom to bully a younger cousin is just unacceptable."

The Reddit AITA community was quick to tell this woman that she was not the party at fault in this distressing situation.

On the AITA subreddit, Redditors can reply to posts saying that the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A*****e), "YTA" ("You're the A*****e"), "NAH" ("No A*****e Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can "upvote" responses they think are helpful — and "downvote" ones that are not.

User "corgwin" said, "NTA. John was trying to pull a fast one and thought he could bully you into giving up your ticket."

This individual continued, "Good for you for standing fast. He picked the venue to announce — you wanted to correct it right away. I don't blame you for that. He ruined his own wedding."

This response scored 10.1K "upvotes."

Another user who goes by the online name "partanimal" commented, "I bet Jane was in on it, too."

Yet another commenter wrote, "I honestly don't know what's worse. Scheming together against a 17-year-old or finding out on your wedding day that your husband is a liar and a scam artist."

One Boston-area 24-year-old who has tickets to Taylor Swift’s "The Eras Tour" said that taking something precious from someone publicly is "shameful and manipulative."

She added, "This is just awful. If you love Taylor Swift, you love Taylor Swift, you know?"

She also said, "To use a happy occasion where you have power as the groom to bully a younger cousin is just unacceptable. She should be mad at him, not vice versa."