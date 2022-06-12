Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Drinking coffee on a daily basis can extend your life: New study

A Journal of Internal Medicine study highlights the benefits of drinking coffee daily — 'Fox and Friends Weekend' analyzed the details

Maureen Mackey
Maureen Mackey
A new study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that drinking coffee on a daily basis can lower the risk of contracting a range of deadly diseases.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to discuss the findings, Dr. Janette Nesheisat, a Fox News medical contributor, said, "This study [was] just published … Over a period of 7 years, 170,000 people were followed." 

And for those who "drank anywhere from 1.5 cups to 3.5 cups" of coffee a day, she added, those individuals increased their life span by about 20%.

COFFEE MAY PERK UP YOUR LIFE EXPECTANCY, STUDY SUGGESTS 

People also "reduced the risk of diseases" by drinking coffee, she said.

Plus, "you feel better, you live longer," she said.

Piping hot fresh black coffee is poured into a cup. Among the findings in a new study: Coffee can help prevent heart disease and even fight cancer.

"Coffee has over 1,000 chemical compounds," she added, including "antioxidants and anti-inflammatories." 

"It can help prevent heart disease [and] it can help fight cancer, even Parkinson's," she said, noting just some of the benefits shown by the new study.

Consumers need to evaluate the type of coffee they're drinking and how it's made and brewed. 

In addition, coffee even has been revealed recently to reduce the instances of suicide, she said.

"One cup of coffee," she said, "has about 90-100 milligrams of caffeine."

She said the maximum intake per day should be 400 milligrams of caffeine.

THE SMARTEST SUMMER ETIQUETTE ADVICE NO ONE EVER GIVES YOU

She mentioned that because she said consumers need to look closely at the type of coffee they're consuming and how it's made, how it's brewed — and not drink too much overall. 

While drinking coffee can benefit many people, according to a new study, it can also keep others up at night. 

They should not exceed that 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per day.

"For some people who aren't big coffee drinkers," she added, "they might have a little bit of anxiety, a little bit of [heart] palpitation."

So "it's moderation" that's best, she said.

And adding sweeteners to coffee — not a good idea, she indicated. 

Coffee can also keep some people up at night, she said. 

She said that according to the new study, the benefits of drinking coffee on a daily basis apply to decaffeinated versions as well. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.

