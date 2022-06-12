Drinking coffee on a daily basis can extend your life: New study

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that drinking coffee on a daily basis can lower the risk of contracting a range of deadly diseases.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to discuss the findings, Dr. Janette Nesheisat, a Fox News medical contributor, said, "This study [was] just published … Over a period of 7 years, 170,000 people were followed."

And for those who "drank anywhere from 1.5 cups to 3.5 cups" of coffee a day, she added, those individuals increased their life span by about 20%.

People also "reduced the risk of diseases" by drinking coffee, she said.

Plus, "you feel better, you live longer," she said.

"Coffee has over 1,000 chemical compounds," she added, including "antioxidants and anti-inflammatories."

"It can help prevent heart disease [and] it can help fight cancer, even Parkinson's," she said, noting just some of the benefits shown by the new study.

In addition, coffee even has been revealed recently to reduce the instances of suicide, she said.

"One cup of coffee," she said, "has about 90-100 milligrams of caffeine."

She said the maximum intake per day should be 400 milligrams of caffeine.

She mentioned that because she said consumers need to look closely at the type of coffee they're consuming and how it's made, how it's brewed — and not drink too much overall.

They should not exceed that 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per day.

"For some people who aren't big coffee drinkers," she added, "they might have a little bit of anxiety, a little bit of [heart] palpitation."

So "it's moderation" that's best, she said.

And adding sweeteners to coffee — not a good idea, she indicated.

Coffee can also keep some people up at night, she said.

She said that according to the new study, the benefits of drinking coffee on a daily basis apply to decaffeinated versions as well.