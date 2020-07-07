New co-parenting trend sees singles having children with strangers

A new trend has reportedly popped up where single people are connecting online, not to start a relationship, but to immediately have a child. These individuals are apparently skipping dating, marriage and even romance, and going right to parenthood.

This new style of forming a family is known as co-parenting, the New York Post reports. Several websites have popped-up recently that help connect people who aren’t looking for a romantic relationship and just want to have kids as soon as possible.

According to the news outlet, some people interested in co-parenting are already in relationships but with someone who doesn’t want to have kids. Others are simply singles who don't want to wait to start a family.

Yelena Pronoza told the New York Post that she became interested in co-parenting after splitting from her husband four years ago. While she has an 18-year-old daughter, she wanted another kid, and he didn’t. After the relationship ended, she says she started looking for help on the internet.

“I was thinking, ‘How long will it take me to create a new relationship that will bring a child?’ It could take a year, or it could take 10 years," she told the Post. "That’s when I discovered co-parenting.”

One of the benefits of co-parenting as opposed to using a sperm donor, according to its proponents, is that the child’s mother and father are still in the kid’s life. They just aren’t romantic with each other.

Ivan Fatovic founded a website called Modamily, where people interested in co-parenting can connect (similar to a dating website). According to him, the website has amassed over 30,000 users since it was launched in 2011. He claims the trend is gaining momentum.

“There’s a seismic shift in how people form families because people in their 20s and 30s are focused on their careers and putting off marriage and having kids," Fatovic told the New York Post. "And that naturally leads to ticking on the biological clock.”