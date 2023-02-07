Fast facts about pizza in honor of National Pizza Day

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, a day when the many varieties of pizza are celebrated and eaten all across America.

In honor of the occasion, you could order pizza from your favorite local spot, try something new or make your own pizzas at home.

The day was established in the early 2000s, although the exact origins are unknown.

To help celebrate National Pizza Day, here are some fast facts you may not have known about the popular food item to discuss with pals over a large pizza pie.

Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the United States Domino's is the most popular pizza chain Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping The first pizza restaurant in America opened in New York City The most expensive pizza in the world will cost you $12,000 Pizza has been delivered in outer space The world's biggest pizza was made by Pizza Hut in January 2023

1. Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the United States

Pizzas are sold in massive numbers each year. To break that down further, there is an average of 350 slices of pizza sold every single second, according to the Washington Post.

Although pizzas are ordered regularly by many, there are some days out of the year that they are sold in higher numbers than the rest.

These days include Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and the biggest day, Super Bowl Sunday, according to Pizza Today.

2. Domino's is the most popular pizza chain

Domino's pizza takes the cake for the most popular pizza chain, according to Statista. This doesn't come as much of a surprise when considering the amount of Domino's locations there are throughout the United States.

With more than 6,500 restaurants spread across the country, you can order from the chain from pretty much wherever you are on the map.

Some other popular pizza chains are Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Papa Johns and Papa Murphy's, according to the site.

3. Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping

Pizza toppings are endless from bacon to chicken, to extra cheese, to the controversial pineapple on pizza. Even with the endless toppings to stack high on your pie, the classic pepperoni still stands as the No. 1 most popular pizza topping.

A whopping 36% of all pizzas sold are coated with pepperoni, according to Southern Living. On the other side of the aisle, there are anchovies, which are the least favorite topping among pizza consumers.

Some other frequently picked toppings are some extra cheese, mushrooms, onions, bacon and sausage, according to Southern Living. If you want to add some nutritious value to your pizza, some toppings to choose are ham, Parmesan cheese, pineapple, extra sauce, garlic, chicken, broccoli and spinach.

4. The first pizza restaurant in America opened in New York City

New York City was the first to hop on the pizza train when a grocery store called Lombardi's starting selling pizzas in 1905. After this, pizza joints starting opening all around the city and then spread to other locations throughout the United States, becoming the booming business that it is now.

5. The most expensive pizza in the world will cost you $12,000

If you're in NYC, you can get a slice of pizza for a single dollar (you can normally get a whole pizza for $8 to $15). Yet what you may not have known is that a certain pizza, the most expensive one in the world, can cost you $12,000.

This pricey pie was created by Renato Viola and is called The Louis XIII Pizza.

This pizza is served up with three different types of caviar and seven different kinds of cheese. It is also paired with Champagne and is prepared for you right in your own home.

6. Pizza has been delivered in outer space

Pizza has gone galactic. In 2001, a pizza was delivered to the International Space Station by a Russian space agency.

Yuri Usachov was the recipient of the 6-inch pizza and became the first astronaut to enjoy a slice in space.

7. The world's biggest pizza was made by Pizza Hut in January 2023

The record for the world's biggest pizza, as noted by Guinness World Records, was created in January 2023 by Pizza Hut and YouTuber Eric "Airrack" Decker. The pizza was created in the Los Angeles Convention Center and had impressive numbers of 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sauce and 8,800 pounds of cheese in the pizza. The pizza was 13,990 square feet.

After the pizza was made, it was donated to local food banks.

Prior to the new record, the world's largest pizza was a pie created in Rome in December 2012.