Lowe's offering free Christmas tree delivery in time for Halloween

Now you can get your Christmas tree delivered in time for Halloween.

Lowe’s is offering a Christmas tree delivery service for the first time ever, as more Americans are already at home ahead of the holiday season, the home improvement chain announced Tuesday.

Customers looking to spruce up their homes can find fresh-cut trees, wreaths and tree containers available to order online, starting Oct. 30, with free delivery on orders that are at least $45.

Lowe’s is also offering up Black-Friday-esque holiday deals earlier this year, in response to shifting strategies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The retailer will now offer daily specials as part of its “Season of Savings” promotion, during which consumers can get household items like bedding, decor, electronic, small kitchen appliances, and workout gear at sale prices.

The "Season of Savings" launches Thursday and runs through December.

The retailer's convenient holiday offering comes on the heels of Amazon’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year — Prime Day — and as other home improvement outlets and big-box stores share plans to ramp up delivery services during the pandemic.

“Over the past six months, our customers have been shopping differently, and we expect that will continue into the most important shopping season of the year – the holidays,” said Scott McCall, the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Walmart U.S., in a statement released last month, upon the announcement of Walmart's "Black Friday" deals that begin well ahead of Black Friday.

Walmart isn’t alone by far — Home Depot announced it would be “reinventing” Black Friday and offering sales starting in early November both online and in store. Target, Macy’s and Nordstrom are expected to take similar approaches, the Wall Street Journal reported.