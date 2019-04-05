Charmin claims 'Forever' toilet paper roll can last as long as a month

Just when you may have thought there was nothing new to innovate in toilet paper, Charmin comes out with the “Forever Roll.”

It doesn’t really last forever, but the tagline for the product claims users can go up to a month without running out.

BAVARIAN TOWN THAT ACCIDENTALLY ORDERED 12-YEAR SUPPLY OF TOILET PAPER FLUSHES LAST ROLL

The Forever Roll even comes with a free stand (if you buy three rolls) because regular toilet paper holders aren’t strong or large enough apparently.

The Forever Roll comes in one-user and multi-user sizes with the one-user starting at $5.49. A multi-use roll will set you back $9.99. A three-roll starter kit (with free stand) is on sale for $29.97 plus free shipping. Two of the three starter kits on the website were already sold out.

The multi-user roll has 1,700 sheets (equal to 185 square feet), is a foot in diameter and weighs two pounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charmin’s website says the company offers a money-back guarantee, saying there’s “nothing to lose but the hassle of changing the roll.”