Celebrity chef reveals America's next health revolution, plus inside America's haunted hotels

Chefs Andrew Zimmern and Barton Seaver, left to right, are co-authors of the new "Blue Food Cookbook." (Eric Wolfinger)
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
FISH FORWARD: Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern tells Fox News Digital that seafood could spark America's next health revolution.
HUNGRY HEARTS: A free meal is motivating more young singles to say "yes" to a date, a new report found.
DARE TO SCARE: Haunted hotels in America are attracting ghost hunters and history enthusiasts nationwide.
The Richardson Hotel occupies a restored 19th-century asylum. (Jon Bilous/Alamy)
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
TECH DEALS – Find Kindles, tablets, phones, Apple Watches and much more with big discounts. Continue reading…
QUIZ FUN AND A LOT MORE – Play the American Culture Quiz — and take a chance on an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City for the All-American Christmas Tree lighting! See the details...
Try for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City! (Fox News)
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
Fox News Go
STREAM FOX NATION
Fox Nation
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
Fox News Go
This article was written by Fox News staff.