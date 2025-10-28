Celebrity chef reveals America's next health revolution, plus inside America's haunted hotels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

FISH FORWARD: Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern tells Fox News Digital that seafood could spark America's next health revolution.

HUNGRY HEARTS: A free meal is motivating more young singles to say "yes" to a date, a new report found.

DARE TO SCARE: Haunted hotels in America are attracting ghost hunters and history enthusiasts nationwide.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

TECH DEALS – Find Kindles, tablets, phones, Apple Watches and much more with big discounts. Continue reading…

QUIZ FUN AND A LOT MORE – Play the American Culture Quiz — and take a chance on an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City for the All-American Christmas Tree lighting! See the details...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE