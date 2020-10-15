Cats can celebrate holiday season with Fancy Feast advent calendar

Is your cat feeling left out at Christmas? Here’s a way to make the holiday festivities special for your furry friend.

Gourmet cat food brand Fancy Feast is selling an advent calendar for cats. It includes 24 cans of cat food with different recipes for each day like “grilled salmon, turkey and giblets feast” and “chicken savory centers.”

It may not be as fun as the wine advent calendars sold at Costco and Sam’s Club or the lineup of boozy calendars carried by Aldi, but for cats it may be the next best thing.

“With a different festive entrée flavor for each day, there is something for every cat's taste that will make your cat feel like part of the feastivities too,” Fancy Feast said in a press release.

If your cat already has everything it could want, or maybe is just a picky eater, Fancy Feast is also preparing to release an ornament next month with all the donations going to RedRover through the Purple Leash Project. Its goal is to create pet-friendly domestic violence shelters.

Sean Loughran, marketing associate at Fancy Feast, said in a press release: “'Feastivities' is all about the cats who make our lives richer and fuller.”

The Fancy Feast advent calendar is being sold online by Chewy, PetSmart and Kroger, and it will be available at other retailers.