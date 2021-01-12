Canadian woman caught walking husband on leash like a dog while breaking coronavirus curfew

It turns out, men really aren’t dogs.

A married couple in Quebec apparently decided to test out a loophole they thought they discovered in the local coronavirus regulations. Unfortunately for them, the authorities didn’t agree that husbands can be considered "pets."

Authorities spotted the wife leading her husband around on a leash last Saturday at around 9 p.m., in an attempt to skirt a curfew implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Quebec, residents are allowed to walk dogs after the curfew hours take effect, provided they stay close to their homes, the BBC reports.

Apparently, the woman attempted to argue that she was walking her dog when she was approached by authorities. The excuse reportedly didn’t convince the officials (apparently, men can be trained to use a toilet and don’t require walks the same way that dogs do) and both the man and the woman were fined over $12,000 for breaking curfew.

Officials reportedly told a local media outlet that the couple did not cooperate with police.

The woman has also stated that she does not intend to pay the fine, Insider reports.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Quebec has instituted a curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. following a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, according to the BBC. The country has recorded almost 670,000 cases since the pandemic began.

According to reports, authorities issued 750 tickets to citizens for violating the new curfew during its first weekend.