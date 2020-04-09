California animal shelters cleared out during coronavirus, photos show

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An empty Southern California animal shelter is a welcome sight to its employees.

The Riverside County Animal Services said it found homes for all of its animals as demand for pet companionship increases amid stay-at-home orders across the United States to combat the new coronavirus.

“We cleared the shelter!” the agency said in an Instagram post accompanied by a video of workers wearing face masks and standing next to empty cages.

"All of our adoptable animals have been adopted!" the post continued. "Thank you to everyone who adopted or fostered an animal."

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a spike in pet adoptions. In New York City and Los Angeles, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said applications to foster dogs and cats are up 200 percent.

PetPoint, a software program shared by some 1,200 shelters nationwide, reported that fostering and adoptions are up 700 percent over last year.

Fox News' William La Jeunesse contributed to this report.