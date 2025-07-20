Buzz Aldrin commemorates Apollo 11 moon landing milestone on 56th anniversary with heartfelt message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary astronaut Edwin Eugene "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. shared a heartfelt message on the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, recalling the historic moment when the lunar module Eagle landed at Tranquility Base.

The 95-year-old, who in 1969 walked on the Moon behind mission commander Neil Armstrong, reminisced about the iconic moment they shared while Michael Collins orbited above in the command module.

"July 20, 1969. "Contact light, engine stop." The Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle touched down at Tranquility Base on the Moon. A few hours later, Neil Armstrong and I stepped foot on the Moon, with Michael Collins orbiting close-by," Aldrin wrote in a post on X.

Aldrin emphasized that this monumental achievement stemmed from years of relentless effort, unwavering dedication, and the teamwork of hundreds of thousands.

"An achievement resulting from years of incalculable effort, commitment, and team work."

Aldrin invoked President John F. Kennedy’s powerful challenge to reach the Moon and see Kennedy's "words become reality."

"We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others too," Aldrin wrote, sharing Kennedy's speech he had given at Rice University in September 1962.

The speech, delivered to inspire national unity and ambition, set the stage for achieving the decade’s most audacious goal.

"Well, space is there, and we're going to climb it, and the Moon and the planets are there, and new hopes for knowledge and peace are there. And, therefore, as we set sail we ask God's blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked," Kennedy's speech concluded, according to the JFK Library.

Aldrin closed with a message of pride and gratitude, honoring all who made the mission possible and extending his blessings to the United States and all of humanity.

"I couldn’t be prouder to have completed this mission with the hundreds of thousands of people that helped get us to the moon and back home. God bless the USA and all of humankind," Aldrin wrote.

Aldrin also shared that Pope Leo XIV spoke with him and his wife, expressing how special the moment was.

"Anca and I were grateful and touched to receive the highest blessing today, from His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV on the 56th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing," Aldrin wrote. "What an honor! We prayed for good health, long life, and prosperity for all humankind."

The Apollo 11 mission was the first in human history to land men on earth's satellite, fulfilling a dream as old as humanity itself.

Armstrong was the first astronaut to step on the lunar surface at 9:56 p.m. ET on July 20, 1969.

He was followed 19 minutes later by Aldrin.

Aldrin is the only one of the three astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission still alive today.

