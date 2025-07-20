Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Apollo 11

Buzz Aldrin commemorates Apollo 11 moon landing milestone on 56th anniversary with heartfelt message

Last surviving Apollo 11 astronaut shares emotional message on mission's anniversary, invoking Kennedy's famous challenge

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
close
'America is lucky to have these two': Bill Hemmer previews interview with NASA astronauts stranded aboard ISS Video

'America is lucky to have these two': Bill Hemmer previews interview with NASA astronauts stranded aboard ISS

'America's Newsroom' co-anchor Bill Hemmer joins 'Fox & Friends' too discuss his interview with NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on their experience stranded aboard the ISS for nine months.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary astronaut Edwin Eugene "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. shared a heartfelt message on the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, recalling the historic moment when the lunar module Eagle landed at Tranquility Base. 

The 95-year-old, who in 1969 walked on the Moon behind mission commander Neil Armstrong, reminisced about the iconic moment they shared while Michael Collins orbited above in the command module.

"July 20, 1969. "Contact light, engine stop." The Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle touched down at Tranquility Base on the Moon. A few hours later, Neil Armstrong and I stepped foot on the Moon, with Michael Collins orbiting close-by," Aldrin wrote in a post on X. 

Aldrin emphasized that this monumental achievement stemmed from years of relentless effort, unwavering dedication, and the teamwork of hundreds of thousands.

NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PHOTOS REVEAL WWI-ERA SUBMARINE 1,300 FEET BEFORE SURFACE WHERE 19 SAILORS PERISHED IN 1917

"An achievement resulting from years of incalculable effort, commitment, and team work." 

Aldrin invoked President John F. Kennedy’s powerful challenge to reach the Moon and see Kennedy's "words become reality." 

"We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others too," Aldrin wrote, sharing Kennedy's speech he had given at Rice University in September 1962. 

SPACE CAPSULE MARKS MILESTONE FOR BRINGING CARGO BACK FROM ORBIT

Buzz Aldrin

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands beside an American flag placed on the moon in 1969.  (Bettmann / Contributor)

The speech, delivered to inspire national unity and ambition, set the stage for achieving the decade’s most audacious goal. 

"Well, space is there, and we're going to climb it, and the Moon and the planets are there, and new hopes for knowledge and peace are there. And, therefore, as we set sail we ask God's blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked," Kennedy's speech concluded, according to the JFK Library. 

NASA BACKS TRUMP BUDGET BLUEPRINT WITH $6B CUT TO AGENCY

First flag on the moon

Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, stands on the left at the flag's staff. Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., also pictured. Pic taken by the 16mm Data Acquisition Camera (DAC) mounted in the LM - deploy flag. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Aldrin closed with a message of pride and gratitude, honoring all who made the mission possible and extending his blessings to the United States and all of humanity.

"I couldn’t be prouder to have completed this mission with the hundreds of thousands of people that helped get us to the moon and back home. God bless the USA and all of humankind," Aldrin wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Buzz Aldrin

YORBA LINDA, CA - JULY 23: Buzz Aldrin salutes the U.S. Flag is brought in to a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11"u2019s return to Earth at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, CA, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The Nixon Foundation awarded Aldrin "The Richard Nixon Greatest Comeback Award" crew's splashdown return following the moon landing.  (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG) (Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Aldrin also shared that Pope Leo XIV spoke with him and his wife, expressing how special the moment was.

"Anca and I were grateful and touched to receive the highest blessing today, from His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV on the 56th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing," Aldrin wrote. "What an honor! We prayed for good health, long life, and prosperity for all humankind."

The Apollo 11 mission was the first in human history to land men on earth's satellite, fulfilling a dream as old as humanity itself. 

Armstrong was the first astronaut to step on the lunar surface at 9:56 p.m. ET on July 20, 1969.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was followed 19 minutes later by Aldrin.

Aldrin is the only one of the three astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission still alive today. 

Fox News' Kerry J. Bryne contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.