Bull gets loose on California highway

Cows don’t have horsepower.

A highway in California briefly had to shut down all lanes because a bull got loose. According to local officials, the animal was mostly interested in just eating some grass.

The California Department of Transportation announced on social media that all lanes on I-15 South were shut down near Rancho Cucamonga. According to the post, it was unclear how long the obstruction would last due a very cow-specific problem.

"NB I-15 south of Baseline in Rancho Cucamonga," the post stated. "All lanes blocked due to a loose cow. Unknown duration of when the animal will stop eating grass. Please use alternate route until animal control can safely remove animal."

MAN CATCHES GREAT WHITE SHARK AT BEACH AFTER IT TRIES TO EAT FISH OFF HIS LINE

Fortunately, the animal seemed more interested in eating than playing in traffic, allowing officials to partially reopen the highway.

In an update, the Caltrans District 8 account posted, "Cow decided to stay near the vegetation because it tastes good. Lanes #4 and #5 closed while crews escort the animal home. All other lanes open."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A final update read, "Cow safely recovered… and fed. All lanes now open. Drive safe!"

The animal did wander onto the highway at one point while the lanes were closed, ABC 7 reports. Fortunately, California Highway Patrol officers were able to use their vehicles to keep the animal away from traffic and escort it back off the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to news reports, it’s not clear where the bull originally came from or how it got loose. Officials first began receiving reports of the bull around 7:30 p.m., and it was reported as being safe by 8:40 that same evening.