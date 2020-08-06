British fire department helps free boy who got his head stuck in toilet seat

A toddler was taken to a Bedminster fire station to free him from a toilet seat that got stuck around his head.

The unusual rescue took place on Monday, according to a report from South West News Service – a British news agency.

Kristy Smith, a mother of three, snapped pictures of the incident after she discovered her two-year-old son Callum Souch had received more than he bargained for during a bathroom trip.

"I was making a cup of coffee when Callum said he needed the toilet. I said: 'Go for it, little man,'” she told the news outlet. "He was taking a lot longer than usual – and then came out with the toilet seat around his neck, looking like he had won the lottery.”

The toddler had only started using the bathroom independently recently, Smith explained.

She attempted to remove the toilet seat herself but the task proved to be more difficult than she expected considering it was child-sized.

"We tried to get it off but it was really hurting him, so we called the fire service,” Smith said. "They were originally going to send out a massive truck but I said that wasn't necessary, so we walked.”

The pair walked to the Bedminster Fire Station, which is only about five minutes away from their home. Neighbors reportedly saw the two and had a good laugh.

"The firefighters were lovely,” Smith added. “They made a couple of jokes, but they made him feel so welcome.”

After rescuing Callum with a pair of handy pliers, the firefighters let him sit in their trucks and play with the emergency lights.

"We are now getting him one that’s fitted to the toilet seat – but knowing Callum something will happen again," Smith told SWNS about her future potty training plans for the adventurous youngster.

And, of course, she can’t let this priceless moment slip by. She plans on giving Callum copies of the photos on a future birthday.

"There's no forgetting this. His first boyfriend or girlfriend will see these pictures,” Smith shared. “They're going to be on the wall for his 18th.”