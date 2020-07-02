Bride asks Reddit’s advice on wedding dilemma after she 'won't budge' on not letting blind friend bring dog

A bride-to-be has thrown Reddit into a serious quandary as to who is wrong.

Everyone’s seemingly favorite subreddit “Am I the A--h---“ is contemplating who – if anyone – is to blame after a user posted her wedding day dilemma.

The woman begins her tale by explaining she is 28 and getting married in September. The woman writes that she has a “blind friend who mostly relies on her guide dog.”

The situation gets trickier as the bride “has three chronic illnesses” that she reportedly take 23 pills a day for, including “you guessed it, an extremely severe dog allergy.”

The woman explains when she meets up with her friend, she takes two allergy pills and they meet in open-air spaces. However, because the pills make her so drowsy, she falls asleep immediately after the time together.

After setting the scene, the woman goes onto explain the wedding will be “very intimate” and in a small room and is worried about the dog’s presence in such a small venue with her allergies.

“Finally, I talked to my friend about it, explained the situation and said I would love her to come but she can’t bring her dog. I said that four of our mutual friends had offered to “be on a roster” and assist her should she need it. Alternatively, if she is not comfortable with this she could bring a person of her choosing to the wedding or I’d pay for a professional aid for the day. I think it is important to note that her dog is not for any additional issues like seizures or anything like that,” the woman wrote.

However, the woman said “unfortunately, she was less than happy with my suggestions. She accused me of being ableist and thinking her disability can be switched off for the day.”

The woman wrote that she felt “horrible” but “won’t budge” about her decision to not allow the dog.

Those on Reddit seemed split – but not about whether or not the bride was in the wrong. Those online seemed torn between whether or not the friend was for accusing the woman of being “ableist.”

“[Not the a--h---]. Your friend is being albeist by pretending she doesn't have other options for one night when others have offered their arm,” one commented.

“[No a--h---s here]. Obviously, you can't control your allergies. But of course she's upset, it's like asking someone who's in a wheelchair not to come, but you'll pay someone to carry them around. You've offered to make arrangements, and they're not arrangements she's comfortable with. If I were her, I would choose not to attend,” one chimed in.

“The accusation of [original poster] being an ableist makes the friend [the a--h---] [in my opinion],” one commented.

“Hey, blind person with a guide dog here! Your friend is being unreasonable in this very particular situation. The professional aid you’re referring to is called a Sight Guide and they are trained to assist while being as non-intrusive as possible,” one person wrote.

Though the collective internet forum eventually declared neither of those involved as being in the wrong, the woman did not post an update as to whether her friend had agreed to come.