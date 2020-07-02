California bride, groom rescued after giant wave sweeps them into ocean during wedding photos

This couple really got swept away during their wedding photos – but not in a good way.

'CRINGIEST' WEDDING MOMENTS GO VIRAL ON REDDIT WITH ONE DISNEY-THEMED MOMENT

An unidentified couple in Laguna Beach, Calif., were taking photos on Treasure Island Beach, reportedly following their nuptials, when a giant wave came up over the rock where they were standing and carried them out to sea.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The unexpected moment luckily ended well when a bystander who saw everything unfold called for help. Several lifeguards leaped into the water to rescue the bride and groom, ABC 7 reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In video footage of the incident, one can hear the person recording saying “Oh my God,” as the wave is about to hit. Soon after, the bride and groom are seen being paddled back to shore by rescuers.

Though no one was seriously injured in the scary encounter, the bride’s dress did get a little waterlogged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On social media, Instagram users called it a “wedding to remember.” Many, however, were curious as to why the couple had chosen to pose on a rock during high tide.