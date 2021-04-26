Bride's list of rules for wedding goes viral: 'Pace yourself while drinking'

A wedding without rules is just chaos.

It’s not uncommon for people getting married to have certain expectations of their guests’ behavior on the wedding day. That being the case, a bride’s list of supposed rules for her big day have struck a cord among social media users.

The post originally appeared on Facebook, The Sun reports. According to a screenshot, which is dated April 23rd of this year, the bride had written down 11 rules for her wedding and was asking social media users if she had forgotten anything.

The rules include some common wedding expectations, like "don’t wear white" and "no cell phone use during the ceremony." The rules also ask that guests not show up late for the ceremony and that they not get in the photographer’s way.

There are also rules involving drinking, however, that include "pace yourself when drinking" and "no bringing or trying to smuggle any of your own drinks in."

The rules continue, "no rushing anyone, no trying to change things about the decorations," "not nit-picking" and "no big announcements or proposals."

The list ends with "No posting to social media before us."

While many of these rules appeared to be understandable desires, they still apparently struck social media users the wrong way. Many reportedly claimed that it was treating guests like children. The bride-to-be, however, reportedly responded to comments and explained that the rules were apparently directed at her future mother-in-law. According to screenshots captured by The Sun, the bride-to-be described her fiance’s mom as someone you can’t just "talk to."