Bride surprises groom with first look at his mother’s grave

One bride and groom shared a different kind of “first look” on their big day — at his mother’s grave.

Reddit user Nick Norwood shared the powerful images from his wedding day, which took place a year prior, to honor both his new wife, Shyanne, and late mother Dorothy, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

In the pictures, Nick is visibly overwhelmed with emotion as he removes his blindfold to find his wife-to-be beside his mom’s tombstone.

“My mom died not too long before my wedding. I’d tell my fiancé days leading up to our big day that I wish my mom could be a part of it somehow,” Norwood wrote. “My fiancé secretly planned our first look at my mom’s grave.”

“I immediately felt my mom’s presence as I cried [tears] of joy seeing my beautiful woman in her dress,” he reflected.

“For some this may have brought sadness, but my fiancé knew how peaceful I felt spending time with my mom at her grave and that it helped me cope with her loss. Feeling my mom’s spirit with me on my wedding day meant so much to me,” he added.

The emotional — and chilling — photos have tugged at the heartstrings with many Redditors, who largely applauded the “beautiful” and “thoughtful” surprise.

According to Yahoo, Dorothy passed away a little over a year before Nick and Shyanne tied the knot in September 2017.

As the big day neared, Nick greatly felt her absence.

“I was like, ‘I just wish my mom was a part of it somehow, one way or another,'” Nick recalled telling his now-wife as they planned for their wedding.

“Part of me wanted him to be super excited for our wedding, and I didn’t understand, obviously, because I haven’t lost a parent,” Shyanne said, which inspired her to select the deeply personal place for the intimate first look.

The couple also kept Dorothy’s Bible close to them at the ceremony, as the preacher tied Shyanne’s glittering wedding ring to the bookmark.

A year later, the Norwoods are thrilled to be expecting their first child, Yahoo reports, and Dorothy is surely with them now more than ever.

“I have no doubt your mom was there with you on your special day, looking down so proudly,” one Redditor wrote of their life together.