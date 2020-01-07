Mother-in-law slammed for wearing white because bride 'chose a cream dress'

Some stories really never get old.

A woman shared a photo from her sister’s wedding, which shows something that everyone knows shouldn’t happen. Standing next to the bride is the groom’s stepmother -- wearing a bright white dress.

Reddit user Advocatecarey recently shared a photo from the wedding, which happened 10 years ago, on the site’s Wedding Shaming forums. She initially explained: “It’s been 10 years since my sister’s wedding, but had to share the shame of my brother-in-law’s stepmother.”

As users started commenting, she further elaborated: “She (the groom’s stepmother) kept saying since my sister choose a cream dress, her white dress was appropriate.”

On another comment, she added: “This is the only photo the bride and groom took with the stepmother, but she showed up in tons of others.”

She elaborated on the events of the day, writing: “All the bridesmaids, the bride (my sister), the flower girl (my daughter) and my mother were getting ready in a suite. She wanted to join us and had the dress in a garment bag, when she opened the bag... all our mouths were agape. It was a destination wedding, so there was nothing anyone could do.”

When asked about the groom’s response to the dress, she said: “He was extremely embarrassed. Unfortunately, his mother passed away when he was in high school and he does not like his stepmother.”

Users agreed that the bridge-wearing-a-cream-colored-dress excuse was not good enough.

One user had a unique idea for handling a situation like this, writing: “If anyone pulled this at my wedding, I'd be photoshopping their dress to be snot-green.”

Another user added: “Oh no. I would not have included her in any pics! I don’t understand why people think this is OK. Actually, I know they know it’s not... they just don’t care.”

Others mocked the dress, with one user writing: “Looks like a cheap motel table cloth. Although the bride’s dress is not as over the top, she looks absolutely gorgeous and outshines the mother-in-law’s horrific dress!”

“You already know everyone was side-eyeing her,” wrote another. “I can’t believe she really sees nothing wrong with this while literally everyone else does. To be so delusional I can’t even imagine.”