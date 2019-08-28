Bride allegedly kicks guests out of wedding after accidentally inviting them

If weddings are about alienating your friends, this bride seems to have done hers right.

An anonymous Reddit user has recently claimed that she and her partner were removed from a wedding because the bride accidentally sent them an invitation.

According to the anonymous post on the forum’s Wedding Shaming page, the pair were sent an invitation to the 2 p.m. ceremony on Aug. 24.

“On the invite you can see in the pic, we were invited from 2pm, so we duly arrived in time for that. We were surprised to be invited to the day, but knowing what a flakey friend the bride has been over the years, I could understand why she might be struggling to fill a room these days,” the anonymous guest wrote, also sharing that she RSVPed to the bride after receiving the invite.

The guest goes on to claim they “had a lovely chat” with the bride over a drink before the wedding dinner began after the ceremony. However, the sweet occasion quickly turned sour when the poster alleges the “chief bridesmaid came over to shepherd” the two aside.

“This is really awkward and I’m really sorry to say this, but you’re not supposed to be here until the evening and the bride is freaking out because there’s no place setting for you,” the guest writes that the bridesmaid said.

“She was implying that we had just rocked up and crashed the wedding, so I got the day invite, (which I’d luckily brought along,) out of my pocket and showed her," the guest continued. "Rather than accept the mistake and try to accommodate us, she just kept saying how awkward this is until I said, don’t worry, we’ll go and have some food elsewhere and come back for the party."

The Redditor shared that the wedding, which took place in the U.K., was split up into three “tiers” which consists of “a day invite for your close family and friends (as many as you can fit/afford) and then a more casual invite for the party after the service, dinner and speeches, which you invite people you want there, but aren't as close to/obliged to invite to the day.”

The author wrote that they “waited until everyone was called for dinner to not make a scene” before slipping out, though they claim that the bride began telling ushers and the bridesmaids about the situation. According to the account, the ushers came over to “physically separate” the two from the rest of the guests as they were called to dinner.

The woman went on to allege the two left the party, taking their card with the $122 cash gift and went out to eat and drink with the money, leaving the wedding party behind for good.

The poster asked those on the forum whether or not the two were in the right for how they responded to the bride’s actions – and received an overwhelming response that the pair were justified.

“You were definitely not wrong. They handled the situation very poorly,” one person wrote.

“Wow, what a bizarre situation you got thrown into by very rude and tactless people. soooo glad to read that you took your gift back, and enjoyed it.. that’s the best part of this post!” another commented.

“Apart from how badly they handled this mistake, I feel if your wedding can only work if only the exact number invited shows up, then it's poorly planned, there should be leeway for 4 or so extra people showing up or just as capacity for mistakes, you can't tell me that the caterers have only enough slices of ham for the exact numbers invited it's nonsense,” another wrote.

The poster shared the bride had not reached out to them since the wedding.