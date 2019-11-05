Bride and groom smoke from personalized wedding bongs during ceremony

This couple is blazing a new life together.

A bride and groom celebrated their new union not with a champagne toast using personalized glasses – but with a bong rip using specially-made “Mr.” and “Mrs.” glass water pipes.

Incorporating weed into the October wedding was natural for the couple, who exchanged vows in Santa Cruz, Calif., where marijuana is legal, as the pair run a vlog, Coral Reefer, and various social media accounts dedicated to the substance.

On one of the Instagram accounts Coral Reefer runs, she posted a photo of the pair lighting up their respective bongs with the caption, “To have and to toke, forever and ever.”

Reefer followed-up with more photos from the day, showing her in her dress blowing smoke while her husband, Mio, looks on in the background.

The couple’s incorporation of cannabis into their photos was well received on social media.

“This is so awesome!” one wrote.

“Toke on!” another shared.

“Dopest wedding pic ever,” another commented with three fire emoji.

And they weren’t the only one to appreciate the act – both the wedding photographer and bong maker found beauty in the scene.

“Every wedding I’ve done is the most normal thing ever, so this is quite the experience to be photographing people literally smoking a blunt at their wedding,” photog Rachel Artime, 24, says. “Being in Santa Cruz in a redwood forest, and in her white dress, the contrast was just so pretty with the white smoke. It’s not a conventional wedding photo at all.”

“I made so many wine glasse [sic] for weddings, so this is a very good alternative,” the maker of the wedding bongs, Marc Hochdörffer, captioned an image of the couple.