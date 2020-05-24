Furious bride-to-be says best man bragged about hiring prostitutes for bachelor party

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Not everyone is cut out for giving a wedding speech.

It could be awkward hearing somebody make an inappropriate speech at a wedding. Usually, people had good intentions and just bad timing, but as one bride-to-be found out, some people seemed to have bad intentions.

In a post on Reddit’s forums, a user named Throwaway20052020 shared a story about how her husband’s best man, Matt, repeatedly pointed out he didn’t believe in marriage. During a recent get-together with several people (the first since the lockdown), things got really uncomfortable for the bride-to-be when Matt made his plans for the wedding (and bachelor party) clear.

According to the post, “My fiancé’s brother asked us for pictures that he could use during his speech, and while Peter went to find some, Matt said that he would be, again, ‘speaking his truth’ during his toast and wasn’t afraid to say at the wedding that he didn’t believe in marriage. He then proudly [announced] that he would be hiring a prostitute for the bachelor party to ‘test’ Peter and that he was planning on doing everything he could to push him to the edge and make him cheat on me and realize he was making a mistake. I have complete trust in my fiancé and I don’t doubt his fidelity but I was so hurt that his best man would try something like that.”

COUPLES ARE HEADING FOR LAS VEGAS CHAPELS AFTER BIGGER WEDDING PLANS ARE DASHED

Not surprisingly, the bride-to-be wrote that she no longer felt comfortable with Matt being involved in the wedding after this. She explained, “I was angry and hurt and asked Peter to uninvite him, because I couldn’t imagine having my wedding with him around. It’s also my day and I don’t want to spend it hearing about how my fiancé is making a mistake marrying me. I also don’t want my family to be forced to sit through a toast basically humiliating me. I want this day to be a happy one, to be about us and our commitment to each other and not about the best man’s disbelief in marriage.”

Her story concluded, “Peter is conflicted as Matt is a lifelong friend of his. Mutual friends are taking Matt’s side and saying I don’t have a say in my fiance’s choice of best man. I am hurt and scared & most of all sad that this moment that should be so exciting and happy for us would turn to this.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Users tended to take the bride-to-be’s side, with one writing, “Wouldn't call this bridezilla in the slightest. If it’s as bad as she says, I’d say she’s completely reasonable to suggest her fiancé finds another best man or uninvite Matt altogether.”

One commenter speculated about Matt’s motivations, writing, “I have a feeling Matt is probably the only single dude in that circle of friends and has no luck with the ladies but thinks if he had his best friend as his wing man again then the single life wouldn't be so bad.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another user added, “If someone had the audacity of telling me what Matt told OP, I would flat out tell my husband I don’t ever want to see that person again (less so in my wedding). If any other friends, upon finding out about the conversation, still side with Matt, I would stop dealing with them too.”

One commenter simply wrote, “I hate Matt with a burning passion.”