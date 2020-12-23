Bride who faked cancer for wedding donations is jailed

Lying doesn’t pay.

A woman who was caught lying about having cancer to raise money for her wedding has been jailed in the United Kingdom. News of the sentencing broke after it was revealed that she had taken thousands of dollars from friends and family based on the apparent lie.

Toni Standen has been jailed for five months by the Chester Magistrate’s Court, The Sun reports. Victims of the scheme reportedly included friends, family and her now-husband.

BRIDE-TO-BE DEMANDS PARENTS PAY FOR LAVISH WEDDING AFTER NOT SPEAKING TO THEM FOR YEARS

According to The Sun, District Judge Nicholas Sanders said, "Thankfully it’s not often this court has to sentence someone who has shown such a degree of shamelessness, such greed, or such a betrayal of friendship as you did to your friends and the wider community. You made up an illness to gain the sympathy of your friends and sat back and watched as they raised money to support you."

The judge continued, "You continued to embellish that tissue of lies, telling those same friends on one occasion that you only had weeks to live. I don't accept what’s said that having started you simply couldn’t stop."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One of the victims said in an impact statement that while Standen’s sickness had not been real, the emotions that the people around experienced very much were.

Fox News previously reported that Standen claimed that she had terminal cancer in the months leading up to her wedding. She was able to raise more than $11,000 from friends and family. Standen reportedly even shaved her head to maintain the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Standen first drew suspicion at the wedding, when she appeared to have too much energy for a person supposedly suffering from cancer. She reportedly admitted to the lie after claiming to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.