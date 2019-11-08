Bride uses bouquet toss at wedding to help her brother propose to his girlfriend

Luckily she said yes.

A wedding came to a halt during the bouquet toss when, instead of throwing the flowers as is traditional, the bride turned around and calmly walked over to her brother’s girlfriend and handed them to her directly. The guest then turned around where she was met with the sight of her boyfriend down on one knee.

The woman, clearly shocked, says yes to the applause and cheers of other wedding guests at the reception.

According to a family member on Twitter, the bride conspired with her brother for the surprise proposal and came up with the idea to hand the bouquet to his girlfriend during the planned bouquet toss.

The sweet moment, that took place Saturday at the Grimes County Fairfrounds in Navasota, Texas, went viral shortly after, pulling in over 4 million views since it was posted last week.

“A lil proposal to get everybody happy and excited again is cute,” one person commented.

Though not everyone was pleased with the scenario.

Fortunately, the bride was more than happy to share her special day and the group appeared the savor the heartwarming moment.