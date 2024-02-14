Breast, ovarian and other types of cancers with the most treatment options

"The treatment of cancer has evolved significantly over the years," Dr. Francisco Contreras, director, president and chair of the Oasis of Hope Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico, told Fox News Digital.

The Oasis of Hope Hospital stands as a renowned clinic offering alternative cancer treatments.

Founded by esteemed physician Dr. Ernesto Contreras, the father of Dr. Francisco Contreras, the facility is dedicated to providing innovative health care solutions to its patients.

Cancer poses a significant challenge to human health, appearing in various forms, each with distinct hurdles.

Despite its complexity, certain types of cancer have a number of available treatment options.

"Except for skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States," notes the CDC's website.

From surgery and radiation therapy to targeted therapies and hormone therapy, breast cancer management includes a wide variety of treatment options.

"The scope of cancer treatment has undergone significant transformations; surgery, which was once highly invasive, now has better results with a more complex approach," said Contreras.

"Radiation, the treatment that has arguably seen the most notable change, benefits from advanced technology that allows precise targeting of tumors with minimal impact on surrounding tissues — a longstanding concern."

Ongoing research into immunotherapies and innovative drug combinations continues to expand the fight against breast cancer.

"We have many options available when considering treatment plans for our patients. Our center offers a wealth of choices, particularly in immunotherapies, which sets us apart from other oncology facilities worldwide," Contreras said.

Colorectal cancer, also known as cancer of the colon, is a highly treatable and often curable disease.

"Surgery is the primary form of treatment and results in cure in approximately 50% of patients," says the National Cancer Institute, but there's a diverse range of treatment modalities.

Looking ahead to the future, Contreras said, "I believe chemotherapy will soon be relegated to the past, in the next 15 years, perhaps even sooner. Over the last decade or so, there has been a notable absence of new chemotherapy developments."

Targeted therapies such as anti-EGFR and anti-VEGF medications have shown promise in treating advanced colorectal cancer.

Targeted therapy involves the use of drugs or substances that specifically identify and target particular cancer cells. This form of treatment can be administered independently or in conjunction with other therapeutic approaches like conventional chemotherapy, surgery or radiation therapy.

"The challenge lies in the cost; each targeted therapy comes at a monthly price tag of around $10,000 or more. Consequently, if a patient has 100 mutations, the expense surges to an overwhelming $1 million per month. It's a vexing predicament when innovative treatments with promising outcomes emerge, yet accessibility remains a barrier," Contreras said.

Immunotherapies, including checkpoint inhibitors, are also emerging as potential game-changers in effective treatments for colorectal cancer.

"Immunotherapies stand out as the most promising and have been integral to our hospital's approach for six decades," Contreras said. "We believe that supporting a patient's immune system is far more impactful than merely attempting to eliminate a tumor, especially when it becomes a pervasive force in their life."

Prostate cancer, predominantly affecting men, is characterized by its slow growth.

Treatment options range from active surveillance for low-risk cases to surgery, radiation therapy and hormone therapy. Immunotherapies are also under investigation for their potential in enhancing the body's immune response against prostate cancer cells.

"I firmly believe that immunotherapies offer the most effective way to treat cancer," said Contreras.

"We have concrete evidence showing that managing stress levels, embracing laughter, incorporating music therapy and using medication are all valuable methods to soothe the body. These approaches, when combined, enhance the impact of immunotherapies," Contreras said.

Notorious for its late-stage diagnosis, ovarian cancer has seen progress in treatment options.

Surgery to remove tumors, combined with chemotherapy, remains a standard approach.

"Targeted therapies, such as PARP inhibitors, have shown promise, particularly in cases with specific genetic mutations," Contreras said.

"When dealing with ovarian cancers that show sensitivity to hormones, we often turn to hormone therapy," Contreras said.

Hormone therapy involves using medications to either block or reduce hormone levels, strategically aiming to restrain the growth of cancer cells.

"This approach is crucial, especially for cases where hormones play a significant role, allowing us to create a more personalized and effective treatment strategy for our patients," Contreras said.

Research into immunotherapies is also continuing to expand the choices available for ovarian cancer patients.

As research and innovation continue, the outlook for patients diagnosed with these cancers continues to improve, fostering hope for a future in which cancer is not only treatable but ultimately preventable.

